Sharon Van Etten will return with a new album in January, her first since 2014’s Are We There. The LP is called Remind Me Tomorrow and was written during an especially invigorating time in Van Etten’s life as she pursued a degree in psychology, had a baby, wrote her first original score for Katherine Dieckmann’s movie Strange Weather, and started pursuing a career as an actress.

Van Etten has been hinting at a new album for a while now. About a year ago, she released a new song called “Passion And Love,” and earlier this year she debuted new music live in LA. In September, Van Etten announced a new album release date via a t-shirt some fans managed to order on her website.

“I want to be a mom, a singer, an actress, go to school, but yeah, I have a stain on my shirt, oatmeal in my hair and I feel like a mess, but I’m here. Doing it. This record is about pursuing your passions,” Van Etten says in a press release.

Listen to lead single “Comeback Kid” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Told You Everything”

02 “No One’s Easy To Love”

03 “Memorial Day”

04 “Comeback Kid”

05 “Jupiter 4″

06 “Seventeen”

07 “Malibu”

08 “You Shadow”

09 “Hands”

10 “Stay”

Remind Me Tomorrow is out 1/18 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.