Sharon Van Etten – “Passion And Love”

It has, sadly, been three and a half years since Sharon Van Etten’s last album, the excellent Are We There. After touring a ton behind that record, Van Etten has kept busy otherwise, having a kid and acting and popping up on other people’s songs constantly and working with Lee Ranaldo. There’s still no word about a new album from her anytime soon aside from a reissue of her first. But here’s something at least: “Passion And Love,” a previously unheard recording from Van Etten. It’s her contribution to the 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood compilation, a series of 7-inch records and downloads that’ll benefit Planned Parenthood. It’s a simple, sparse song, mostly just Van Etten and acoustic guitar. As usual, her voice is so mesmerizing that the song is immediately beautiful and evocative. Check it out below.

The 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood benefit compilation is out now.