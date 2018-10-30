Turtlenecked’s Harrison Smith makes music at a rapid pace. Just a few months ago, he released the High Scores Of The Heart EP and in the time since then he’s moved to Brooklyn from Portland, OR and scrapped a full-length. He’s still working on the proper follow-up to last year’s Vulture, but for right now he’s presenting another new EP, Springtime In Hell, that’s made up of songs from the album that never came together.

“This time around I felt really pushed to make music that was more emotionally earnest and epic,” Smith said in a press release. “I intentionally wanted Springtime to be less informed by anxiety and more influenced by a wide range of emotions. I think what sets these songs apart from my earlier songs is that the subjects are more confessional and personal.”

The EP’s lead single is “Sewing Machine,” a floral and bright song that’s filled with a childlike desire. “When you’re getting frayed/ I’ll get the sewing machine/ And I’ll stay, stay up all night,” Smith sings in its blasted-out climax. “We’ll do the things that you like.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Lies”

02 “Sewing Machine”

03 “Riding Bikes Along The Springwater Corridor”

04 “Starry Night”

05 “Saturn”

The Springtime In Hell EP is out 12/7 via Good Cheer Records. Pre-order it here.