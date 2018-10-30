Just last week, Ty Segall quietly released his fifth album of the year on a limited-edition cassette run, and that crazy productivity rate doesn’t even include the music he’s been making with his wife Denée. They’re in a band together called The C.I.A., and earlier this year they put out a self-titled tape and it looks like they’ll be following it up with a full-length record that’s due out in December. In addition to the Segalls, the band is rounded out by the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly. White Fence’s Tim Presley wrote the album announcement for the project.

They’ve shared a music video for a song off of it, “Pleasure Seeker,” a track that also popped up on the EP from earlier this year, and Denée also shared an accompanying manifesto:

In a world filled with so much anger and chaos we must find a way to escape, at least every once and a while, to an alternate reality where only pleasure exists. This realm is different for everyone and can be conjured in many ways. It can be found by walking the dog, indulging in a decadent meal with friends, or stepping out into the void and sitting in silence under the moon. I endorse and participate in all of these methods. However, there is one technique that soars above the rest. Pleasure Seeker speaks of the ultimate release. The one which is absolutely essential to life itself. Love – in any and all of the forms it inhabits. Tender or eccentric, self or shared. Each one of us seeks a pure kind of intimacy. Carnal comfort binds us all. Seek, and you shall find.

Watch and listen below.

The C.I.A. is out in December via In The Red Records.