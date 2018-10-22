Ty Segall Surprise Releases 5th Album Of 2018 Limited To 55 Cassettes

Ty Segall has become one of the biggest names in underground music partially through sheer force of productivity. The endlessly prolific garage rocker has already released three albums this year — his solo effort Freedom’s Goblin, a collaborative LP with White Fence called Joy, and a brand new ripper with his aggro post-punk band GØGGS called Pre Strike Sweep — and a fourth, the covers album Fudge Sandwich, is out this Friday. He also put out an EP with his band the CIA, a collaboration with his wife, Denee Segall, and Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly.

Well, it turns out there’s yet another Segall album out in 2018. As Pitchfork points out, Segall released a fifth full-length effort called Orange Rainbow during his art show of the same name Friday at LA gallery Crying Clover. Per Reddit, it was priced at $25. The release is limited to 55 cassettes and is out via Segall’s Drag City subsidiary God? Records.

A Discogs listing explains that despite the extremely limited run, Orange Rainbow comes in four different versions: 11 copies with appropriately orange-colored cover art, 11 more with a red cover, 11 in bright yellow, and 22 in deep yellow. Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Lag El Sty”

02 “Lawnmower”

03 “Carpet”

04 “I Killed Him”

05 “Big Stuffs”

06 “Centipede”

07 “Scene 4″

08 “Dueling Lord”

09 “Rainbow Bridge”

10 “I Killed Him 2″

11 “Rug”

12 “Commercial”

13 “Denty”

Hear a YouTube rip of the album below.