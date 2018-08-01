Ty Segall, Ex-Cult’s Chris Shaw, Charles Moothart (of Segall’s project Fuzz), and Michael Anderson formed GØGGS in 2015. They released their self-titled debut — which they described as “ten tracks of misanthropic noise to bring home to mom’s house on fire” — the following year.

Today, they share the title-track from their forthcoming album Pre Strike Sweep. It, too, rips with a house-burning intensity. “Pre Strike Sweep” is a feverish punk-leaning thrasher. Guitars chug and screech behind Shaw’s hoarse barking and Moothart’s restless drumbeat. It kind of sounds like GØGGS covering Show Me The Body covering Dead Kennedys.

Listen to “Pre Strike Sweep” below, where you’ll also find details on the new album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Killing Time”

02 “Pre Strike Sweep”

03 “Still Feeding”

04 “Space Rinse”

05 “CTA”

06 “Vanity”

07 “Disappear”

08 “Burned Entrance”

09 “Ruptured Line / Funeral Relief”

10 “Morning Reaper”

Pre Strike Sweep is out 9/28 on In The Red.