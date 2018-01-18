Stream Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

Next week, the endlessly renewable garage-rock resource Ty Segall will release his new album Freedom’s Goblin. It’s a long, sprawling record — an hour and 15 minutes of music — that nods to funk and glam and classic rock without ever fully giving into any of those sounds. Segall has already shared a number of its songs: “Alta,” “Meaning,” “My Lady’s On Fire,” “The Main Pretender,” Segall’s cover of Hot Chocolate’s “Every 1’s A Winner.” And now the whole wooly mess is streaming online. Listen to it at NPR.

Freedom’s Goblin is out 1/26 on Drag City.