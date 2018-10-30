Watch Troye Sivan Perform Jónsi Collab “Revelation” On Ellen

Australian pop singer Troye Sivan, who recently put out his excellent album Bloom, has a role in Boy, Erased, the new Joel Edgerton-directed drama that follows Lucas Hedges as a teenager forced by his religious parents to attend a gay conversion therapy camp. In addition to acting in the film, Sivan wrote and recorded a song for it with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi. And now he’s gone on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform that song, the lovely ballad “Revelation,” backed by a live string quartet.

Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman, who star in Boy, Erased alongside Sivan, Russell Crowe, director Joel Edgerton, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, also appeared in the same episode with Sivan. And so of course Ellen made them play a game where they had to wear giant stretchy pants and stuff as many inflatable balls into them as possible. The teams were Sivan and Kidman against Ellen and Hedges — Australians versus Americans. Watch Sivan’s musical performance and ball-stuffing competition below.