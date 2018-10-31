Theophilus London – “Only You” (Feat. Tame Impala) Video

Lately, the cosmopolitan New York rapper Theophilus London and the Tame Impala main man Kevin Parker have been putting in a lot of work together. They’re calling their project Theo Impala, and after debuting a few tracks at a secret LA show a couple of weeks ago, they dropped three new songs (one of which features Ariel Pink) on Beats 1 Radio. Today, they unveil the video for “Only You,” their faithfully slick cover of a 1984 synth-disco track from the Nigerian musician Steve Monite.

For the video, director Frankie Latina has gone all the way ’80s, using old-school fuzzy VHS stock to film Theophilus London and Kevin Parker grooving together and hanging out with a model. The clip is heavy on artsy ’80s iconography — white paint, white masks, black balloons. It’s a period piece, with phones and TVs straight out of the past. And it’s also got some footage from that secret LA show. Check it out below.

On Instagram last night, Kevin Parker announced that a vinyl version of the Theo Impala “Only You” cover is out now:

“Only You” is out now on My Bebey Records. Meanwhile, there’s a 24-hour Theo Impala merch sale going on right now, and if you’re in the market for a $200 hoodie, you can check that out here.