Tame Impala teamed up with Theophilus London last week to debut new music for their new joint project, Theo Impala. Last night, a few Theo Impala tracks debuted on Virgil Abloh’s Beats 1 Show: “Whiplash,” “Revenge” featuring Ariel Pink, and a cover of Steve Monite’s Afro-boogie classic “Only You.” Listen to the full second episode of “Televised Radio” here. The songs start with “Whiplash” at the 52:05 mark. You can also hear “Only You” and the original below.

In other news, a demo of an unreleased SZA song, featuring Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker, leaked a few weeks ago. You can hear “Back Together” below.