Lil Wayne Playing SNL Next Week

Lil Wayne is playing Saturday Night Live next week. The 11/10 episode, which will be hosted by actor Liev Schreiber, will feature Lil Wayne as the musical guest.

This appearance will mark Lil Wayne’s first return to the show since 2010 and his third SNL performance overall. Hopefully it goes better than his recent AC3 Festival headlining set.

SNL’s 44th season just kicked off last month, and the show has already featured Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Paul Simon. This weekend, Maggie Rogers is set to perform with Jonah Hill hosting.