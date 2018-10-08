Lil Wayne’s Headlining A3C Set Ends In Chaos

This should’ve been a triumphant weekend for Lil Wayne. Last week, after years of delays and roadblocks, Wayne was finally able to release the long-awaited album Tha Carter V, and the album was an immediate success, selling a ton of copies and recording the second biggest streaming week ever to debut at #1. (The album is pretty good, too.) And last night, Wayne headlined the second night of Atlanta’s A3C Festival, a two-day affair that also featured the Wu-Tang Clan, the Diplomats, J.I.D, and past Wayne associates like Curren$y and Mannie Fresh. But last night, Wayne’s set ended early when some bedlam broke out in the crowd.

Billboard reports that Wayne’s set ended early last night after some kind of violent incident in the crowd. Some people claimed that a brawl broke out in the audience, and at least some people claimed on social media that shots were fired, though there seems to be no evidence of that. It appears that there were no serious injuries. Wayne himself does not seem to be connected to the violence in any way.

In a statement, the festival’s organizers, who seem confused themselves, write that “there was an altercation tonight that ended Lil Wayne’s performance”:

And here’s some footage of the confusion outside the festival grounds:

