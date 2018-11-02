Stream Metro Boomin’s New Project Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Metro Boomin has been laying low this year. The superstar producer earned credits on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V and Belly’s “All For Me,” but back in April — after sharing a video for “Ric Flair Drip,” the breakout hit from Without Warning, his album with Offset and 21 Savage — he announced his retirement.

Earlier this month, Metro’s picture started appearing on billboards that read, “Have You Seen This Man?” And on Halloween night, he announced an imminent new project called Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Given that Without Warning dropped the day before Halloween last year, and that Offset’s wife Cardi B recently hinted he’d have a new album soon, people began to speculate that Not All Heroes Wear Capes would be a Without Warning sequel. The apparent involvement of Swae Lee and Kodak Black didn’t preclude that scenario, but it definitely contributed to the sense of mystery around the project.

Well, Not All Heroes Wear Capes is out now. The 13-track project counts Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Gunna, Young Thug, WizKid, Offset, J Balvin, Kodak Black, and Drake as collaborators. Listen below.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes is out now.