Mitski – “Washing Machine Heart” Video

Mitski’s Be The Cowboy has been out since August. It reigned as our Album Of The Week and solidified her as our new cultural cowboy. Since then, Mitski’s sold out a North American fall tour, and today, she’s teaming up with Tidal to premiere the visuals for the pounding “Washing Machine Heart.”

The video was directed by Zia Anger who worked with Mitski earlier this year on her “Geyser” video, and in it, a lonely Mitski pines for a kiss. The black-and-white intensifies the drama and the soured longing of it all. Watch it via Tidal below.

Be The Cowboy is out now via Dead Oceans.