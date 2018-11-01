THEY. – “Broken” (Feat. Jessie Reyez)

Genre-defiant LA duo THEY. have a new EP called Fireside coming this month, and it’s shaping up to be pretty good. The group’s sound errs on the side of R&B, but as explained upon the release of lead single “What I Know Now,” they’ve been known to venture all over the stylistic map. That makes them intriguing collaborators for Jessie Reyez, who just released an adventurous new EP of her own.

Reyez and THEY. have teamed up on a low-key pop-R&B track called “Broken.” It rides a loose but anxious guitar-driven groove, like something out of a neo-soul song, but it’s sleek and poppy enough to exist in top 40 rotation if the right programmer got wind of it. I like it, and maybe you will too. Listen.

Fireside is out 11/9.