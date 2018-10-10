THEY. – “What I Know Now” (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

THEY. are a very difficult-to-Google duo based in LA. If you had to pigeonhole Drew Love and Dante Jones into a genre it’d be R&B, but in the past they’ve teamed with major electronic producers like ZHU and Skrillex, their NFL-supported hit “U-RITE” is extremely brisk trap music, and there’s more than a little indie rock in their sound.

That’s especially true of “What I Know Now,” their new single with Wiz Khalifa, one of several superstar collaborations on their upcoming Fireside EP, which also features Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessie Reyez, Gallant, and Vic Mensa. This one will go down quite smoothly if you enjoy all the pop songs Tame Impala’s been involved with lately, though as far as I know Kevin Parkerdidn’t actually help out here — that is, assuming the sound of Khalifa’s voice doesn’t trigger some deep-seated dread in you.

Check out “What I Know Now” below, where you’ll also find the Fireside tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What I Know Now” (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

02 “Broken” (Feat. Jessie Reyez)

03 “Wilt Chamberlin” (Feat. Jeremih)

04 “Tell Me” (Feat. Vic Mensa)

05 “18 Months” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

06 “Rockville Station” (Feat. Gallant)

Fireside is out 11/9.