For the last year, Bruce Springsteen has been on Broadway performing his show Springsteen On Broadway, but in December curtains will close on his one-man show. We already know there will be a Netflix special that will debut on 12/16, the day after its run wraps up, and now it’s been announced that there will be a corresponding soundtrack, which will come out 12/14.

It’ll include all of the songs that Springsteen has been performing for the show, which mostly consists of his most enduring hits throughout the years. Today, Springsteen is sharing the Wrecking Ball track “Land Of Hope And Dreams.” Check it out below.

The Springsteen On Broadway soundtrack is out 12/14. Its Netflix special will debut on 12/16.