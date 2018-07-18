Bruce Springsteen’s one man show, Springsteen On Broadway, is coming to Netflix. The special will debut on 12/15, which also happens to be the final night of the performance. Springsteen will have performed it 236 times at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. The Boss was awarded an honorary Tony for the show and it’s been extended twice since it premiered in October of 2017.

Tickets for Springsteen On Broadway are prohibitively expensive and hard to come by. Fans had to register with TicketMaster Verified Fan in order to get the chance to buy them, and those lucky enough to receive an offer code were only able to purchase two seats. Now, anyone with a Netflix subscription will have the opportunity to watch the show from the comfort of their living room.

