Andrew Bird – “Bloodless”

Andrew Bird recently contributed a new song called “Archipelago” to the Songs For Swing Left compilation to raise money and awareness for the Swing Left political campaign. And today, the whistling and violin-playing indie-rocker is back with another, equally politically-minded new single.

“I know it’s hard to be an optimist/ When you trust least the ones who claim to have the answers,” Bird sings on the jazzy new song “Bloodless,” which compares our current political climate to the Spanish civil war. “And it’s an uncivil war bloodless for now/ And the poets they explode like bombs/ While the gentry is drinking moët chandon.” The song comes along with a video that finds Bird walking through the streets of Los Angeles.

“We find ourselves in a cold civil war,” he writes in the video’s description. “Everyone is playing their part too well. Certain actors are reaping power and wealth from divisiveness. Echoes of the Spanish civil war when fascists and clergy win because they put up a united front against the individualistic and principled (yet scattered) left. We can turn this ship around, but need to step back and be honest with ourselves about what’s happening while it’s still relatively bloodless.”

Watch and listen below.

No word yet on an album, but “Bloodless” is out now and will be available as a physical 7″ on 12/14.