Matt Berninger, Cass McCombs, Andrew Bird, & More Contribute Tracks To Free Songs For Swing Left Compilation

Songs For Swing Left is a new compilation to raise money and increase awareness of the Swing Left campaign to help flip the United States’ House Of Representative blue in the upcoming midterm elections. It’s a running collection of songs, and it features contributions from the likes of Kurt Vile, Tim Heidecker, Jim James, Warpaint, A. Savage, Ian Rubbish (aka Fred Armisen), and more.

The compilation is a mix of new and already-released tracks. Some of the new contributions include the National’s Matt Berninger and Blake Mills’ cover of Patti Smith’s “Piss Factory,” a Cass McCombs cover of Woodie Guthrie and Martin Hoffman’s “Deportee,” and new songs from Andrew Bird and William Tyler.

Each song is introduced by a recording of the artist encouraging the listener to vote. You can listen to the compilation below.

<a href="http://songsforswingleft.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-swing-left" target="_blank">Songs for Swing Left by various artists</a>

Songs For Swing Left is available now.