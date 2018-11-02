Massive Attack Announce North American Mezzanine Anniversary Tour Dates

Massive Attack have been having some fun with their landmark album, Mezzanine, turning 20 this year. They encoded the album as DNA, however that works, and then released the album as a matte black spray paint.

Just a few days ago they announced a Mezzanine anniversary tour next year with dates throughout Europe. Today, they’ve revealed their leg of North American shows, and they’ll also be with Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser, who sings on “Teardrop.”

Here’s their North American run of dates:

03/11 Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts

03/12 Toronto, ON @ Sony Center For The Performing Arts

03/14 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

03/15 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

03/23 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/24 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tickets for the shows are available here.