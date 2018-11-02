Massive Attack Announce North American Mezzanine Anniversary Tour Dates

Massive Attack have been having some fun with their landmark album, Mezzanine, turning 20 this year. They encoded the album as DNA, however that works, and then released the album as a matte black spray paint.
Just a few days ago they announced a Mezzanine anniversary tour next year with dates throughout Europe. Today, they’ve revealed their leg of North American shows, and they’ll also be with Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser, who sings on “Teardrop.”
Here’s their North American run of dates:
03/11 Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts
03/12 Toronto, ON @ Sony Center For The Performing Arts
03/14 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/15 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
03/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/22 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
03/23 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
03/24 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
03/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/02 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tickets for the shows are available here.