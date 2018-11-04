Pete Davidson Addresses Ariana Grande Breakup On SNL Weekend Update

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande both addressed their recent breakup last night. Grande released a new song, “thank u, next,” in which she namechecks Davidson, among other exes. Davidson addressed the breakup on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. His Weekend Update segment began with some pretty funny descriptions of political candidates — “Rick Scott looks like someone tried to whittle Bruce Willis out of a penis” — and ended with a brief note on Ariana.

“The last thing I will say is I know some of you are pretty curious about the breakup. But the truth it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” Davdison says. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday.” Watch the clip below.