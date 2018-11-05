Spice Girls Announce 2019 Reunion Tour Without Posh

After a few years of back and forth that played out in the press, the Spice Girls reunion is officially a-go without Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. The four remaining Spices — Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton — will perform around the UK next year, with a world tour to reportedly follow.

The last time all five of them performed together was at the 2012 London Olympics. They were photographed earlier this year hatching plans, but according to the BBC, Beckham is sitting out this round of dates to focus on her fashion companies. “It’s just the four of us. I hope Victoria will join us at some point,” Mel B said in a TV interview today. “It’d be a shame if she didn’t.”

As it stands, the tour itinerary will kick off in Manchester on 6/1/19 and they’ll travel through Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol, and wrap things up at London’s Wembley Stadium. Tickets are on sale this Saturday (11/10) at 10AM EST.

The four participating members recorded a news bulletin to announce the tour. Watch that below.