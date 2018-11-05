The Chainsmokers Producing Movie Based On Their Song “Paris”

From song of the summer to studio feature, The Chainsmokers are set to produce a movie based on their popular track “Paris.”

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall are developing a feature based their hit single with Mickey Rapkin, the author who wrote the book that was the inspiration for the Pitch Perfect franchise, is set to write the screenplay for Tri-Star.

The Chainsmokers launched will produce the feature through their newly formed Kick The Habit Productions banner. Dan Marcus, a former Digital Media agent at UTA, has been named COO and president and will oversee development and production for the company, with Adam Alpert, the duo’s manager and CEO of Disruptor Records, will serve as CEO.

Taggart, Pall, and Marcus will produce Paris with Entertainment 360. Nicole Brown and Nick Krishnamurthy will oversee the project for Tri-Star.

“We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick The Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. The age of being only a musician is over and we’re excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects,” said Taggart and Pall in a joint statement.

Added Marcus: “Drew and Alex have a deep connection to their fans, not only through their music, but through what they stand for and represent: transcending preconceived limitations, pursuing one’s passion, entrepreneurialism, and a commitment to living an authentic life. They don’t just sing about these themes in their hit songs — it’s who they are.”

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.