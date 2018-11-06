J.I.D, at Atlanta rapper who just turned 28 last week, can rap. He can rap his ass off. He can rap circles around just about anyone else working right now. And if you want to hear some evidence of that, J.I.D has some for you this morning.

Earlier this fall, we posted J.I.D’s single “151 Rum.” That was an early shot from his new album DiCaprio 2. On the album, the follow-up to last year’s The Never Story. J.I.D worked extensively with the late Mac Miller, and he was planning to go out on tour with Miller before Miller’s death. Today, J.I.D announces that DiCaprio 2 will be out later this month. That is one reason to get excited.

Here’s another reason: The new single “Off Deez,” in which J.I.D teams up with J. Cole, the rap star who signed J.I.D to his Dreamville label. J. Cole gets made fun of, but that guy is a fundamentally very good rapper, and he brings his A-game to “Off Deez.” But J.I.D, who sounds like Kendrick Lamar on an Adderall bender, goes absolutely bugshit all over the track and reduces Cole to an afterthought. It is really something to behold. Listen to the song below.

DiCaprio 2 is out 11/26 on Dreamville/Interscope.