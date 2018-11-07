JPEGMAFIA – “Puff Daddy”

JPEGMAFIA has had a big year with the release of his latest album, Veteran, and even though the Los Angeles-based rapper has been around for a while, he made our Best New Artists Of 2018 list anyway through sheer force alone. Since the release of Veteran at the top of the year, though, he’s been pretty silent, outside of this summer’s “Millennium Freestyle,” but today he’s returned with a brand-new one called “Puff Daddy.”

The track was produced by Kenny Beats, who most recently put in work on Vince Staples’ FM!, and the glitchy underbelly is a bit different from JPEG’s typical in-house beats. It shouts out Rick Rubin and the popular platformer Duke Nukem. The chorus goes: “Big whips, big guns/ No cash, no funds/ Hurry up, it’s done/ You are all my sons/ We don’t claim you bums/ This shit for the scum.”

“Puff Daddy” is just a one-off. Listen below.

“Puff Daddy” is out now.