JPEGMAFIA – “Millennium Freestyle”

Earlier this year, the Baltimore-adjacent, LA-based rapper JPEGMAFIA released Veteran, an album that made murky lo-fi rap exciting. It landed on our Best Albums Of 2018 So Far list and today he’s shared an outtake from those sessions. “Millennium Freestyle” twists the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” into a hazy cloud punctuated by stray samples and a riff on “My Boo.” Listen to it below and check out JPEGMAFIA’s just-announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

08/29 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

08/30 Portland, OR @ Peter’s Room at Roseland Theater

08/31 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America

09/14 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/15 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

09/18 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/23 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

09/25 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

09/27 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

09/28 Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Gold Rush Festival

10/13 Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island

10/30 Paris, France @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde

11/01 London, UK @ Scala

11/02 Manchester, UK @ Charles Street Auction House

11/03 Frankfurt, Germany @ Mousonturm

11/06 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain

11/07 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

11/09 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/10 Koln, Germany @ Veedel Club

11/11 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club