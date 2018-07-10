JPEGMAFIA – “Millennium Freestyle”

Earlier this year, the Baltimore-adjacent, LA-based rapper JPEGMAFIA released Veteran, an album that made murky lo-fi rap exciting. It landed on our Best Albums Of 2018 So Far list and today he’s shared an outtake from those sessions. “Millennium Freestyle” twists the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” into a hazy cloud punctuated by stray samples and a riff on “My Boo.” Listen to it below and check out JPEGMAFIA’s just-announced tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
08/29 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
08/30 Portland, OR @ Peter’s Room at Roseland Theater
08/31 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America
09/14 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
09/15 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
09/18 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
09/23 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
09/25 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel
09/27 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
09/28 Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
09/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Gold Rush Festival
10/13 Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island
10/30 Paris, France @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde
11/01 London, UK @ Scala
11/02 Manchester, UK @ Charles Street Auction House
11/03 Frankfurt, Germany @ Mousonturm
11/06 Berlin, Germany @ Berghain
11/07 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen
11/09 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival
11/10 Koln, Germany @ Veedel Club
11/11 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club