Lil Wayne is performing as the musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. But before that happens, he’s dropped off three new bonus tracks for his long-awaited comeback album Tha Carter V. Two, “In This House” and “Hasta La Vista,” are brand new; the former features Gucci Mane and a sample of Frank Ski’s Baltimore house classic “There’s Some Whores In This House.” The third is a remix of Tha Carter V track “What About Me” with a new verse from Post Malone.

Johnny Yukon, who co-wrote and produced “What About Me,” says that the song was originally going to feature Drake. “The initial idea was to get Drake on it,” he told Rolling Stone when Tha Carter V came out. “That was something [Lil Wayne] said to me that night [he recorded his vocals] … Then there were emails back and forth — ‘They think Drake’s going to get on it.’ There is a version that Post cut literally this week.”

The final version that appeared on the album featured the rapper Sosamann, but now you can listen to the Post Malone version below. Maybe a Drake version is on the way too?