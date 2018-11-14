The Chemical Brothers – “Free Yourself” Video

Back in September, the Chemical Brothers shared their first new music since 2016 in the form of the fun-as-hell “Free Yourself.” Today, they’ve released the song’s DOM&NIC-directed music video. In it, human-faced robots break out of storage for a very wholesome dance party. They go around busting sick moves, driving forklifts, reprogramming themselves to see everyone as vegetables, and plotting their escape. By the time security catches on, the robots have turned on him. atch it all unfold below.

In a press release, DOM&NIC say:

Why would artificial intelligence behave any different to humans discovering music and dance for the first time?

We’ve all seen humans dancing brilliantly like robots, we’ve also seen robots dancing brilliantly like robots, but you’ve never seen robots dancing badly like humans. That’s new…

The Chemical Brothers’ music allows people to get out of their box at a gig or listening to the record – it’s a moment of frenzied abandonment to the music. We wanted to capture that feeling in the idea of an oppressed robot workforce suddenly abandoning themselves to music and fun. It’s robots having fun, robots being silly and robots raving!

It’s a black comedy and an observation or conversation about the possible future relationship between robots, artificial intelligence and humans. Maybe we don’t have anything to be scared of, why do we think the worst about AI and humanity?

We imagined a near future where robots had become a sentient underclass and we felt sorry for them and wanted to imagine them finding a way to free themselves, have fun and dance.

Tom and Ed are the best people to make music videos for, their music always inspires great visual ideas and stories and as artists they are incredibly supportive of the creative vision.

We just couldn’t have made a film like this without the total commitment and dedication from the VFX team at The Mill, they took it on purely for creative endeavor. It’s our second such collaboration with them on a Chemical Brother’s music video and in both cases, they have had to break new ground in the world visual effects.

The project took seven months from first idea to finished film.

It’s tonally completely different to Wide Open but again explores a theme of dance and a non-typical version of the human form and we hope people will find it a worthy follow up.

During the production on this film a cartoon was published in the New Yorker. It showed a couple of robots in a laboratory doing some moves and the quote from the scientist in the picture was “it appears they don’t want to take over, they just want to Dance!” we knew we were on the right tracks when we saw this.