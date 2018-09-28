The Chemical Brothers – “Free Yourself”

The Chemical Brothers’ last album, Born In Echoes, came out in 2015. The last new music we heard from them was the standalone single “C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l” a year later. But a few months ago, the UK dance music greats began teasing the 12th installment of their long-running Electronic Battle Weapon singles series. And last month, they began teasing another new song called “Free Yourself.”

The Chems have been playing both new songs live on the European festival circuit this summer, and today, they premiered the latter as the “Hottest Record In The World” on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio show. “Free Yourself” showcases their particular brand of big-tent dance-music euphoria laced with spoken-word vocals about, well, freeing yourself: “Free yourself/ Free me/ Dance.” Listen below.

No word yet on an album, but it can’t be long, right?