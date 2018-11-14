Perfume Genius – “Alan (Rework)”

Perfume Genius has shared a rework of “Alan,” the closing track from his excellent 2017 album No Shape. The original has a sort of suffocating ambiance to it, while this version opens things up a little more, adding in more strings and piano and some room the breathe, but remains still chillingly beautiful and tender.

The song is being released through the boutique hotel record label W Records. Its streaming proceeds will benefit Immigration Equality. Here’s what Mike Hadreas has to say about that (via The Fader:

Immigration Equality is doing important work providing free legal services for LGBTQ and HIV-positive individuals that are seeking asylum in the U.S. It’s a hugely important cause to me, especially now. Like many generations before us, we still have many challenges facing us here in America, but also around the world. In over 80 countries being LGBTQ is still criminalized. It is vital that we as a nation and as a global community continue to fiercely support those that keep us moving forward. Everyone deserves a chance to be safe and free. It is a human right.

The “Alan” rework is out now via W Records.