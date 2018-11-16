The Mississippi rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. has finished up his time in the major-label salt mines, and now he’s back to the point where he can just throw music into the world whenever he feels like it. Last year, K.R.I.T. came back with a massive self-released double album called 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time. And today, K.R.I.T. has gone the opposite direction. With no forewarning, he’s just given us a sharp and compact three-song statement.

Does three songs count as an EP? Who even knows anymore? Nobody knows what to call everything. Everything is just a “project.” But K.R.I.T.’s new Thrice X plays less like an EP and more like an extended single. It’s just a quick and efficient declaration of supremacy, a warning to us not to underrate this guy.

The sound on Thrice X is cleaner and more synthetic than the churning gutbucket country-rap that K.R.I.T. used to make, but he’s still very much in his comfort zone on these three new songs. And he’s still got that big, heavy drawl, one of rap’s great voices. Check out the new songs below.

Thrice X is out now.