City Girls don’t just appear on “In My Feelings,” Drake’s summer megahit. The song is also basically about the Miami rap duo. (There are rumors still circulating about how “In My Feelings” is about Kim Kardashian, even though there is an actual rapper named Kiki who is heavily sampled on the song.) After a spotlight moment like that, City Girls should be poised to take over the world. But instead, J.T., one half of the duo, will be in prison for a while.

Right now, J.T. is in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, serving time for credit card fraud. (Billboard reports that she’s scheduled for release in March of 2020.) J.T. was arrested last year, and in the time that she was out on bond, City Girls accomplished a whole lot. They released their debut album Period a few months ago, and today, they’ve come out with the follow-up Girl Code.

Girl Code balances the nasty, mercenary sex-raps that made City Girls famous with more introspective stuff. The album absolutely explodes with attitude and charisma, and both Kiki and J.T. sound tough as hell over its minimal, propulsive beats. Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Jacquees make appearances. You can stream the album below.

Girl Code is out now on Quality Control/UMG.