Drake released his extremely long double album Scorpion in June. Since then, one of the songs has taken our social media feeds by storm, rising above the other ubiquitous Drake hits. The song, “In My Feelings,” sparked a viral dance challenge that involves dancing outside of a car. It was so prevalent, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement about it, which makes sense, because someone actually got hit by a car trying to do it. Tonight, Drake shared the official Karena Evans-directed music video for the hit song.

The video stars Shiggy, the social media star who started the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, as well as Drake himself (wearing grills). It takes place in New Orleans and features Phylicia Rashad, La La Anthony, Yung Miami, and Big Freedia. Will Smith, the guys from Queer Eye, and the Stranger Things kids also make cameos. Oh, and we finally meet Kiki. She does not love Drake, as is evident when she shoos him away from her house in the middle of the night. In the end, Drake wakes up. It was all a dream! Watch below.