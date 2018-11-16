The producer Kenny Beats has been having a huge year, working extensively with rappers like Key! and Rico Nasty. Just this month, he’s produced a huge chunk of Vince Staples’ great new album FM! and teamed up with JPEGMAFIA for the one-off “Puff Daddy.” And now he’s released 2 Minute Drills, a new collaborative EP with Oakland’s ALLBLACK, one of the most exciting rappers to emerge from the Bay Area in recent years.

ALLBLACK raps in a frantic rush, his voice all over the beat, and that puts him within a grand Bay Area lineage. But he’s distinctive, too. He’s tough and smart, and his voice has an explosive energy to it. 2 Minute Drills, the new seven-song ALLBLACK/Kenny Beats, has a loose football theme, with ALLBLACK rapping about all the time he spent on the field as a kid. It’s a quick, breezy 16-minute listen, and it has absolutely no down moments. Stream it below.

The 2 Minute Drills EP is out now.