Perfume Genius – “Not For Me”

Last week, Perfume Genius shared a rework of No Shape’s closing track “Alan” as part of a two-song partnership with the boutique hotel record label W Records, with its streaming proceeds going towards Immigration Equality.

Today, Mike Hadreas has shared a brand-new track called “Not For Me,” a heaving sigh of a song about feeling unworthy of love. “Church bells are ringing but not for me/ I’ve never known love or been shown love, you’ll see,” he sings. “Maybe there is such a thing but it’s not for me.”

Listen below.

“Not For Me” is out now via W Records.