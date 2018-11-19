The Rolling Stones Announce 2019 US Tour Dates

Fifty-six years in, the Rolling Stones are still rolling. The classic rockers just announced a new round of American tour dates for 2019. They’re calling it the US No Filter Tour — presumably a reference to Mick Jagger’s favorite social media platform, Instagram.

Starting on 4/20 in Miami and continuing on through 6/21 in Chicago, the Stones will hit stadiums in 13 US cities. Judging by the giant gaps between each date, they’re probably planning to add additional shows wherever sales prove to be robust. Speaking of which, tickets go on sale to the general public here starting 11/30. A fan presale begins at 10AM local time on Wednesday, 11/28, but to be eligible you must register here by 9AM EST on Tuesday, 11/27.

Check out the dates below, where you can also watch a trailer for the tour and an extremely grandfatherly video-blog style promo video starring Jagger. And while you’re here, please enjoy our recent looks back at “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Get Off Of My Cloud,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” and “Miss You.”

TOUR DATES:

04/20 Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

04/24 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

04/28 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/07 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/11 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

05/18 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/22 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/26 Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

05/31 Washington, DC @ FedExField

06/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/08 Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/13 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/21 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

The Stones’ most recent album was 2016’s Blue & Lonesome.