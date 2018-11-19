Lena Dunham & Ben Lee Psychoanalyzed Noel & Liam Gallagher Last Night With A Little Help From Brad Pitt
When Lena Dunham and Ben Lee announced their “psychological exploration” of Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher back in September, I wondered, “Who cares?” and “Why?” The event, dubbed “Champagne Superanalysis,” was last night at Largo in LA, and apparently a lot of people care, including Spike Jonze, Brad Pitt, Julianna Barwick, Jordan Black, Angela Trimbur, Penelope Gazin, Nick Mancini, Cary Brothers, Ione Skye, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Natasha Khan, Taylor Locke, Retta, Lisa Loeb. According to Lee’s Twitter page, Brad Pitt gave the official welcome last night: “Let’s do this, you cunts.” Check out pictures and videos from the event below.
Real fun show #lastnight when #LenaDunham #BenLee and an ensemble of friends threw down for #ChampagneSuperAnalysis a celebration/exploration of the relationship between #Noel and #Liam told through dialogue and song. 11/18/18 1) Ben and Lena are ❤ 2-3) Handsome surprise #BradPitt kicks off the program and charms our hosts 4) #SpikeJonze helped to voice our characters! 5) #LisaLoeb !! So great to have her back on our stage with #TaylorLocke
Tonight's #ChampagneSuperAnalysis hosted by #LenaDunham and #BenLee to benefit #HollywoodFoodCoalition Because photos alone weren't enough to capture the awesomeness, here's a snippet of @angelatrimbur and @penelopegazin doing an interpretive dance to Wonderwall! : @sweatsoulandsugar
Brad Pitt giving the official welcome at last nights "Champagne Superanalysis" at Largo: "Let's do this, you cunts." pic.twitter.com/zDOQ6U5yPt
Most epic night ever! Thanks Spike Jonze, Brad Pitt, Julianna Barwick, Jordan Black, Angela Trimbur, Penelope Gazin, Nick Mancini, Cary Brothers, Ione Skye, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Natasha Khan, Taylor Locke, Retta, Lisa Loeb and of course my magical collaborator Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/d9QgHnjpBq
