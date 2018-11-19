Lena Dunham & Ben Lee Psychoanalyzed Noel & Liam Gallagher Last Night With A Little Help From Brad Pitt

When Lena Dunham and Ben Lee announced their “psychological exploration” of Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher back in September, I wondered, “Who cares?” and “Why?” The event, dubbed “Champagne Superanalysis,” was last night at Largo in LA, and apparently a lot of people care, including Spike Jonze, Brad Pitt, Julianna Barwick, Jordan Black, Angela Trimbur, Penelope Gazin, Nick Mancini, Cary Brothers, Ione Skye, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Natasha Khan, Taylor Locke, Retta, Lisa Loeb. According to Lee’s Twitter page, Brad Pitt gave the official welcome last night: “Let’s do this, you cunts.” Check out pictures and videos from the event below.

Tags: Ben Lee, Brad Pitt, Julianna Barwick, Lena Dunham, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher