Have you ever wondered what Lena Dunham and Aussie rocker Ben Lee think of Oasis? Might I direct you to “Champagne Superanalysis,” a “psychological exploration of the Gallagher brothers” that literally no one asked for. Last month, Dunham tweeted that she has “a LOT of big opinions about the Gallagher brothers’ relationship.” Lee responded, “Noel Gallagher interviews are a sure fire antidepressant for me. But Liam ones work too.” The event will be held on 11/18 in Los Angeles. You can buy tickets here.

