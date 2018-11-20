A couple of weeks ago, Californian rap cult hero Earl Sweatshirt broke a long silence, releasing the new track “Nowhere2Go.” The new song came after a performance at the all-star Mac Miller memorial concert and a short cameo on Vince Staples’ FM! album. But if anyone thought Earl was staging a big commercial return, then the murky, stumbling “Nowhere2Go” would’ve corrected that notion. Today, Earl has returned with another new song, and this one is just as warped as the first.

As Pitchfork points out, Earl has just shared a new track called “The Mint.” The song features Navy Blue, a relative unknown who’s worked extensively with the young New York underground rapper MIKE. (MIKE also gets a shoutout on Earl’s verse.) The song’s music is a hazy gurgle that sounds just off, all its elements not quite lining up in any linear way. And Earl sounds right at home on a track like this.

“The Mint” has no hook. Instead, after an introductory Navy Blue verse, Earl spends a few minutes unburdening himself, alluding to all the time he’s spent out of the spotlight: “Two years, I been missing, living live / It was wild, and everyday was trash.” He sounds heavy-hearted, but he still knows how to rap.

Earl Sweatshirt’s new album is apparently called Some Rap Songs, according this merch page that was just launched, and digital downloads will be going out on 11/30. That’s the album artwork above. You can hear the song below.

Some Rap Songs is out 11/30. Pre-order it here.