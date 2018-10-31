Livestream Mac Miller Tribute Concert With Travis Scott, SZA, Vince Staples & More

It’s been nearly two months since Mac Miller passed away of an overdose at 26. Tonight, he’ll be memorialized with a tribute concert at the Greek Theatre in LA, which will feature many of Miller’s friends and collaborators including Chance The Rapper, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, SZA, Ty Dolla Sign, Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Domo Genesis, Dylan Reynolds, J.I.D, John Mayer, Njomza, and more.

Although the lineup reads like a who’s-who of hip-hop (plus John Mayer), it’s a fairly trim selection of the artists who have expressed their grief and admiration following Miller’s death. The concert will help launch The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which was founded by Miller’s family and the Pittsburgh Foundation to provide arts programming, resources and opportunities to underserved youth. Ticket sales will go directly to the fund.

You can tune in below or here at 9:30PM EST on Wednesday, or at YouTube, TIDAL, Facebook, LiveXLive or WAV.