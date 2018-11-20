6ix9ine Denied Bail, Facing Possible Life Sentence

On Sunday night, federal agents arrested the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on racketeering and gun charges. At the time, many of us speculated that the arrest would probably lead to prison time for 6ix9ine, since he was already on probation after pleading guilty to using a minor in a sexual performance. But now, it looks like the possible probation violation is the least of 6ix9ine’s problems. He’s been indicted on a number of charges, and he could be looking at life in prison.

TMZ reports that 6ix9ine has been denied bail, and that he’ll remain custody until his trial. The site also reports on some of the details of 6ix9ine’s charges. Prosecutors claim that, in April, 6ix9ine waited in a car outside an office building and filmed his manager and some associates robbing some of his rivals. They also claim 6ix9ine was present in an incident at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where one of 6ix9ine’s rivals fired shots at another vehicle. They claim that 6ix9ine ordered a hit on someone, and that this led to someone getting shot in the foot. They say that 6ix9ine conspired with associates to deal various different drugs, including heroin and fentanyl. And they’ve posted photos of a rifle that federal agents allegedly recovered from 6ix9ine’s home.

6ix9ine has been indicted on six different counts, the most serious of which is discharging a firearm while committing a crime. This charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, and it also carries a possible life sentence.