Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Racketeering & Firearms

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the New York enfant-terrible rap star, has been arrested on charges of racketeering and firearms. TMZ reports that ATF agents arrested 6ix9ine and three other men in New York last night. The arrest was reportedly a joint effort from ATF, the NYPD, and the Department Of Homeland Security, and all four men were charged with racketeering and firearms.

One of the men arrested was reportedly Shottie, 6ix9ine’s recently-fired former manager, while another was Faheem Walter, a 6ix9ine bodyguard who was allegedly shot in the abdomen during a recent altercation between 6ix9ine’s camp and a record-label exec.

Last month, 6ix9ine narrowly avoided prison time after pleading guilty to uploading videos of himself performing sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl. 6ix9ine was sentenced to probation and community service. Whether or not 6ix9ine is found guilty of these racketeering and firearms charges, it seems likely that this arrest with constitute a probation violation. I’m not a legal expert, but it seems like he’ll probably do prison time.

Earlier this month, 6ix9ine and Kanye West were shooting a video in Beverly Hills, for a song that was also set to feature Nicki Minaj. In a reported drive-by shooting, someone fired eight bullets at the rented mansion that 6ix9ine was using as a set. Over the weekend, 6ix9ine posted a tracklist for Dummy Boy, his new album, which is set to come out this week, and he confirmed that West and Minaj are on the album. Dummy Boy features Kanye West on two tracks, “Feefa” and “Mama,” the latter of which also features Nicki Minaj. Lil Baby, Gunna, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie are also slated to appear on the album.