Weezer didn’t release an album in 2018, and yet this has still been one of the biggest Weezer years in recent memory, largely on the strength of the band’s novelty-hit cover of Toto’s “Africa.” Next year, the band will release a new album, their Black Album. Last month, the band announced that the album would also be on the way, and they also shared the single “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” along with a video that starred Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz as a disgruntled ride-share driver. Today, Weezer have made it official and filled in the blanks, letting the world know the details of the new album’s release.

For one thing, the new LP’s official title seems to be Weezer (The Black Album). The band recorded it with a new producer: TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek. (Sitek and TVOTR will play a Madison Square Garden show with Weezer 3/12 of next year; Pixies and Basement are also on the bill.) Frontman Rivers Cuomo, for the first time in his career, wrote all the new album’s songs on piano. And the new album is set to arrive in March.

Weezer have also shared the new single “Zombie Bastards,” another weird left-turn for the band. The lyrics — “Die! Die! You zombie bastards!” — seem to revolve around social-vampire types. The music has coffeehouse-ska guitars, rumbling dub bass, samples, and big and bright keyboards; it’s basically Weezer doing stadium-goth Spotify-core. And it comes with a video, from directors Jasper Graham and Jade Ehlers, where a shiny black Weezer logo appears out of a dark void and viscous black slime drips all over a skull. Check it out below.

Weezer (The Black Album) is out 3/1 on Crush Music/Atlantic.