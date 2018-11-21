Wild Pink, Lilith, & More Cover Carly Rae Jepsen For E•MO•TION Tribute Album

Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen Of Pop, is about to start a new era. Earlier this month, she released “Party For One,” the first single from her much-anticipated fourth album. It also happens to be her birthday today (11/21 — save the date!) which means there’s no better time to pay tribute to her most recent album, 2015’s E•MO•TION, with a bunch of rock covers.

A new full-length covers album called EMO-TION was just released — the title is a play on the fact that a lot of these bands could be considered emo — and it features covers from Wild Pink, Lilith, the Superweaks, and more. It was put together by the Boston band Future Teens.

Proceeds from the album will go towards Immigration Equality. Take a listen below and go buy the album here.

<a href="http://somethingmerry.bandcamp.com/album/emo-tion" target="_blank">EMO-TION by Something Merry</a>

EMO-TION is available now.