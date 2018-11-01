It’s been three years since Carly Rae Jepsen released her third album, E•MO•TION — which we named one of the best albums of 2015 — but the underground Queen Of Everything has been far from quiet in the time since. She’s collaborated with everyone from Charli XCX to Blood Orange to Danny L Harle and she’s put out some music on her own, a very good E•MO•TION B-sides collection and last year’s one-off “Cut To The Feeling.”

Today, Jepsen is releasing a brand-new song, “Party For One.” It was produced by Captain Cuts and HIGHTOWER and co-written by Jepsen, Anton Rundberg, Julia Karlsson, and Tavish Crowe. It’s meant to kick off a new era — a new album is scheduled to be released next year.

“To me ‘Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more,” Jepsen said in a press release. “This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self-love too.”

Watch the video for “Party For One,” which was shot in New York City and directed by Bardia Zeinali, below.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album is due out in 2019 via 604/School Boy/Interscope.