Watch St. Vincent Cover Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” In Brooklyn

Last month, St. Vincent released MassEducation, a stripped-down reworking of her 2017 album MASSEDUCTION. She recorded the reimagining with Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett on the piano, and a few weeks back they went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform together.

Last night, she had a special intimate performance at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music where she played her MassEducation songs with Bartlett accompanying. During the performance, she covered Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” which first appeared on 1972’s Transformer, the Velvet Underground member’s second solo album.

St. Vincent also performed some older tracks in a more pared-back style, including “Cheerleader” and “Prince Johnny.” Watch video from the show below.

MassEducation is out now.