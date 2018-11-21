The 1975 – “Sincerity Is Scary” Video

We are living through divisive times, and as we’re all getting ready to go spend time with our families this Thanksgiving, let’s all breathe a sigh of relief that there’s at least one thing upon which we all agree: The 1975 have a new album coming out, and we’re all super-psyched about it! Right? This is a universally agreed-upon fact?

We are a mere nine days away from the release of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which is somehow a big step down for this band in the pretentious-title department. And today, the band has dropped a video for “Sincerity Is Scary,” a jazz-inflected lope that they shared a couple of months ago. It fucking rules.

In the video, we see lead 1975er Matty Healy emerging from his apartment in a variety of different ’90s hacky-sacker outfits, usually wearing a hat that makes him look like Jabba The Hutt’s one blue dancer lady. Healy goes into a series of full-on charming and ridiculous old-timey movie-musical dance routines. A choir eventually shows up. So does a marching band. So does a little kid in mime makeup. Below, watch the “Sincerity Is Scary” video and the scene from Step Up 3 that I’m pretty sure inspired it.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 on Polydor. Also, Step Up 3 is a truly great movie.