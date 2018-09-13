The 1975 – “Sincerity Is Scary”

It’s easy to find the 1975 obnoxious. This album cycle they’ve been especially extra, with snail mail press kits and news of a song supposedly narrated by Siri. They’re contentious, and they like it that way.

On Monday, the Brit pop-rockers confirmed all the new details for the forthcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, namely the incredibly grueling and goofy tracklist. We’ve already heard singles “Give Yourself A Try,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.” Today, they’re sharing number four, “Sincerity Is Scary.”

The title sounds like something straight out of the mouths of fuckbois everywhere. But frontman Matty Healy is always working towards some innovative angle that never quite means what you think it’s gonna. Or in this case maybe it means exactly what you think. Here’s how Healy explained it to Zane Lowe:

“Sincerity Is Scary” is about me trying to denounce all of that postmodern fear of like being real, you know? Like irony first, irony first. Make sure you’re ironic because then you can’t be judged on being a person. And I’ve become so aware of the shtick that exists within my kind of lyrical narrative as well, because obviously I love everything that I’ve done previously but now as I got older I see these kind of defense mechanisms whether they be jokes or being slightly sardonic or like he is the big emotional bit of the song but I’m not going to be really emotional. All those kind of things. I think on this record it’s slightly more, it’s just a bit more open and a bit easier, and genuinely sincere.

Hear “Sincerity Is Scary” below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 on Polydor.