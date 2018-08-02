Siri Narrates A Song On The 1975’s New Album

Lightning-rod British pop-rockers the 1975 are the latest cover stars at Billboard. In a new feature out today, Matty Healy reveals quite a few juicy details about A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, the first of the two new albums they’re planning to release soon. According to the feature, it’s out in November, pushed back from the originally teased October release date.

The album sounds like it will be as ambitious and ridiculous as 2016’s I like it when you sleep for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. For one thing, it includes a song narrated by Siri, the Apple AI assistant. There is also one called “Mine” described in the article as a “classic-sounding swing ballad.” Yet another seems to be titled “I Like America And America Likes Me,” named for a 1974 experimental piece by German artist Joseph Beuys of the Fluxus collective. Healy describes another new song, “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You,” as “the big heroin one.”

Elsewhere writer Dorian Lynskey notes, “The songs variously recall George Michael, John Cale, Chet Baker, Radiohead, and Drake” and says they range “from Auto-Tuned house to blue-eyed soul, art-rock to the Great American Songbook.” As for Notes On A Conditional Form, the next LP in the queue, we’re told it will be “more intimate, nocturnal and cinematic.” Again, these words are not directly attributed to Healy, but he’s the source of the information. They haven’t recorded that one yet; they plan to do that in Los Angeles and then release it next spring in the midst of their world tour.

The article also touches on Healy’s on-off habit of smoking heroin, for which he underwent a previously reported rehab stint in Barbados last November and December, his belief that “every time I play a show, there’s a young girl who’s smarter and more well-informed than I am,” and his eagerness to find solutions for the pressing crises of our times. Says Healy, “We all know how addictive the phone is, but when it’s brought up, it’s boring. It’s almost like Brexit or Trump now: ‘We know, Granddad, we know!’ But we don’t really want to do anything to change it.”